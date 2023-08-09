Rajasthan elections: Rahul Gandhi to attend rally in Banswara today

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will address a public rally at Mangarh, Banswara, on August 9, World Adivasi Day . The event, aimed at showcasing Congress's political influence within the tribal community, is seen as the start of the party's election campaign in the region, according to media reports.

While Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge was also invited, only Gandhi's involvement has been confirmed.

Govind Singh Dotasara, President of the Pradesh Congress Committee, confirmed Gandhi's participation on July 28. According to a Times of India report, Dotasara stated, "PM Modi has held six meetings in Rajasthan so far. We will mobilise more people than the six public meetings put together by Modi at Mangarh."





Also Read: Rajasthan cabinet approves creation of 19 new districts, three divisions

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also invited the public to attend the rally welcoming Rahul Gandhi in a tweet.

He wrote, "Tomorrow, on August 9, on World Tribal Day, former Congress President and MP Shri Rahul Gandhi will address a huge public meeting at Mangarh Dham. I request all of you to visit Mangarh Dham in maximum numbers to welcome Rahul ji."

कल 9 अगस्त को विश्व आदिवासी दिवस के मौके पर कांग्रेस के पूर्व अध्यक्ष एवं सांसद श्री राहुल गांधी मानगढ़ धाम में एक विशाल जनसभा को संबोधित करेंगे। मेरा आप सभी से निवेदन है कि अधिक से अधिक संख्या में राहुल जी के स्वागत के लिए मानगढ़ धाम पधारें। — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) August 8, 2023

The choice of venue, Dham, a revered site for tribals across Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan, signifies a strategic move to consolidate tribal support. Amidst discussions surrounding the tribal vote bank in south Rajasthan, Congress seeks to make an impactful display of strength by mobilising many tribal attendees.

Dotasara had also remarked, in his address to the media, that PM Modi had "not said a word" regarding the long-standing demand to declare Mangarh Dham a national monument by tribals. He added, "We cannot declare it as a national monument officially but could elevate its grandeur to the level of the national monument to celebrate its contribution to the freedom movement."

He added that Gandhi's presence was not political but a "social message of solidarity."

Dotasara also said the state government had already announced a development project for Mangarh Dham. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot may also use this occasion to make important announcements and strengthen the party's foothold in the tribal vote bank.

