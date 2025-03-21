Sonia, Rahul to attend CWC meet in Ahmedabad on 8 April: Gujarat Cong chief

Senior Congress leaders including Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi will attend the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting here on April 8, the party's Gujarat unit chief Shaktisinh Gohil said on Friday.

The CWC meeting will be followed by a session of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) on April 9, said Gohil, who is also a party spokesperson.

The meeting of the CWC, the highest decision-making body of the Congress, will be held at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Memorial complex in Shahibaug area at 11:30 am on April 8, he said. "The meeting will be attended by several key leaders, including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and party president Mallikarjun Kharge. Chief Ministers of Congress-ruled states as well as the party's state presidents will also attend this meeting," said Gohil.

A CWC meeting had been held at the same venue in 2019 ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. After the April 8 meeting, party leaders will visit the Sabarmati Ashram in the city in the evening to pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and take part in a prayer meet, said Gohil.

Nearly 3,000 delegates from across the country will be attending the AICC session at Sabarmati Riverfront next day, he said.

Earlier, the party had announced that the AICC session will deliberate on the challenges posed by the BJP's "anti-people" policies and its "attack" on the Constitution, as well as the Congress's roadmap for the future.