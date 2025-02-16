Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Politics / Stalin condemns Pradhan for alleged NEP, 3-language policy rider for funds

Stalin condemns Pradhan for alleged NEP, 3-language policy rider for funds

Stalin accused Pradhan of blackmail for his alleged stand that Tamil Nadu would not be provided education related funds

MK Stalin, Stalin, Tamil Nadu CM
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 16 2025 | 9:54 AM IST
Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday accused Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan of "blackmail" for allegedly taking a stand that Tamil Nadu would not be provided funds till such time it accepted the National Education Policy (NEP) and the three language formula.

Tagging a video clip of Pradhan speaking to reporters in Varanasi on February 15, Stalin, in a post on 'X' quoted Pradhan as saying that Tamil Nadu has to come to the terms of the Indian Constitution and that the three languagae policy is the rule of law.

Accusing Pradhan of "blackmail" for his alleged stand that Tamil Nadu would not be provided education related funds by the Centre till such time the state accepted the three language policy, the Chief Minister termed it as unacceptable, and Tamil people would not tolerate it.

The state sought its due, from the Centre which is its right and if the central minister spoke arrogantly as if the state claimed his personal wealth, then, in that case, Delhi would have to witness the trait of the Tamil people, the CM said.

Further, Stalin wanted Pradhan to specify the Constitutional provision that made mandatory the three language policy of English, the respective regional language and Hindi.

States constitute the Indian union and education is on the concurrent list of the Constitution and hence, the union government cannot claim it to be their exclusive domain, the CM added.

Topics :Dharmendra Pradhanmk stalinStalinNew education policy

First Published: Feb 16 2025 | 9:54 AM IST

