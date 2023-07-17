Stalin, DMK MP Baalu arrive in Bengaluru ahead of joint Oppn meeting

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and party MP TR Baalu on Monday reached Bengaluru to attend the two-day joint Opposition meeting.

CM Stalin and MP Baalu were recieved by Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar at the Bengaluru airport.

Shivakumar has been deputed to monitor all the preparation for the meeting.

Meanwhile, Sharad Pawar faction of the Nationalist Congress Party said that the NCP supremo will not participate on the first day of the two-day joint opposition meeting but will be present on Tuesday according to spokesperson Mahesh Bharet Tapase.

However, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut confirmed that Shiv Sena chiefs Uddhav Thackeray and Aaditya Thackeray will participate in the meeting.

Meanwhile, big posters and banners were seen put up on Race Course Road in Bengaluru welcoming leaders of various opposition parties for the joint opposition meeting at the Taj West End Hotel in the Karnataka capital.

The opposition parties are seeking to put up a united front to take on the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.