Stop using 'derogatory' language against Smriti Irani: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader and Rae Bareli MP Rahul Gandhi on Friday slammed the use of “derogatory language” against former Union Minister Smriti Irani, or any other political figure and called for a respectful discourse. His appeal follows a series of personal attacks on BJP leader Irani as she vacated her official residence after her recent electoral defeat.

Amid the backlash, Gandhi took to X (formerly Twitter) on Friday, highlighting the importance of respectful dialogue. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“Winning and losing are part of life. I urge everyone to refrain from using derogatory language and being nasty towards Smt. Smriti Irani or any other leader," he said. Emphasising that humiliating others is a sign of weakness rather than strength, Gandhi’s comments come as a reminder of the need for civility in political discourse.



Gandhi and Irani have had a contentious relationship, marked by political clashes and public exchanges. The rivalry intensified in 2014 when Irani stood against Gandhi in the Lok Sabha elections in the Amethi constituency, a stronghold of the Gandhi family.

Although she lost in 2014, she secured a win in subsequent elections in 2019, when she was hailed as a “giant slayer” for defeating Rahul Gandhi.

Both politicians have often engaged in heated debates and criticisms of each other, both inside and outside Parliament. Irani has been vocal in criticising Gandhi’s leadership and political strategies, while Gandhi has questioned Irani's qualifications and performance.

More From This Section

Irani vacated her government bungalow at 28 Tughlak Crescent in the prestigious Lutyens' Delhi, weeks after losing the Amethi parliamentary seat in Uttar Pradesh to Congress candidate Kishori Lal Sharma by a margin of over 160,000 votes.

This significant defeat came after her celebrated victory in 2019.

The departure from her residence has sparked a wave of criticism and mockery from some sections of the public, with supporters of Gandhi and the Congress party labelling her defeat as "humiliating". They referenced Irani's previous comments celebrating Gandhi's loss in Amethi, where she had expressed pride in having "sent him packing".

Reflecting on her earlier statements, Irani had remarked that the Congress backing away from the Amethi contest signalled a significant defeat for the party. She had accused Gandhi of seeking refuge in another constituency, Wayanad, following his previous defeat in Amethi.

An official confirmed that Irani vacated her official residence earlier this week, adhering to regulations that require former ministers and Members of Parliament to leave their government accommodations within a month of a new government forming.