Stopping farmers at border is undemocratic: Bhupinder Hooda slams govt

Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Centre on Monday over the ongoing farmer protests and said stopping the farmers at the border is "undemocratic."

"The condition of Dallewal is serious. The government should pay attention and find a solution... Stopping (the farmers) at the border is undemocratic... Initially, they were asked not to come with tractor trolleys. They agreed. Now they should be allowed to come. Stopping them is wrong," Bhupinder Singh Hooda told ANI.

Meanwhile, farmers organized a march to the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border on tractors on Monday, where protesting farmers continued to remain over their various demands.

The ongoing agitation has intensified after violent clashes between farmers and police, in which 17 farmers were reportedly injured. The farmers have vowed to continue their protests, including a 'Rail Roko' on December 18.

Haryana Minister Anil Vij has urged farmers to find alternative ways to protest, rather than blocking trains.

In a statement, he said, "After permission from the Administration, every organisation can hold a protest. The farmers should not block trains as it will cause inconvenience to many people. They should find another way to protest."

Earlier, farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher confirmed the planned protests, stating that the tractor march would be held outside Punjab on December 16, followed by a large-scale rail blockade in Punjab two days later.

His announcement came after a group of 101 farmers, known as the 'Jathha,' was blocked by police while trying to march toward the Shambhu border.

Pandher condemned the actions of the police, accusing them of using 'excessive force' to disperse the protestors.

He called on the Punjab government to ensure adequate medical care for the injured farmers.