Suggested to CWC that Rahul should be Leader of Opposition in LS: K'taka CM

The decision on Gandhi's appointment as the Leader of Opposition was announced soon after a meeting of the floor leaders of the INDIA bloc at Congress chief M Mallikarjun Kharge's residence last night

Siddaramaiah, Karnataka CM
Congress party and INDI Alliance will grow stronger under his leadership, he said | (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 26 2024 | 2:09 PM IST
Congratulating Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for occupying the post of Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday said it was he who had suggested and moved a proposal at a recent Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting, urging him to take up the role.

The decision on Gandhi's appointment as the Leader of Opposition was announced soon after a meeting of the floor leaders of the INDIA bloc at Congress chief M Mallikarjun Kharge's residence last night.

"At the (Congress) working committee meeting I had suggested and moved a proposal that Rahul Gandhi should accept the post of Leader of Opposition. To face the BJP government and (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi I had urged that you (Rahul Gandhi) should become the Leader of Opposition and so did the working committee and others. Rahul Gandhi accepting this responsibility is good in the interest of the country," Siddaramaiah said.

While speaking to reporters here, he said: "I congratulate him wholeheartedly for taking this responsibility."
 


Deputy Chief Minister and state Congress chief D K Shivakumar said it was the wish of the people and the demand of the party workers that Gandhi should accept this responsibility.

Congress party and INDI Alliance will grow stronger under his leadership, he said.

"On behalf of the INDI Alliance and on behalf of the people of the country I would like to congratulate Rahul Gandhi for accepting our demand. It is not his wish, it is the wish of the people of the country. He has accepted it. I would like to congratulate Sonia Gandhi and AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge for taking the bold decision and for insisting on him (Rahul) to accept this responsibility," Shivakumar added.

First Published: Jun 26 2024 | 2:09 PM IST

