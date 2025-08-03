Supriya Sule alleges casteist language by police, urges CM to take note

Nationalist Congress Party-Sharad Chandra Pawar (NCP-SCP) MP Supriya Sule alleged that Pune Police harassed three girls in Kothrud and used casteist language against them. She asked Maharashtra Chief Minister and Home Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, to take cognisance of the incident.

Sharing an X post on Saturday, Supriya Sule said that she received a video regarding the incident on WhatsApp.

"In Kothrud, Pune, a case has come to light where the police took three girls and harassed them using casteist and other objectionable words. I received a video regarding this information on WhatsApp. If this is true, it is an extremely serious incident," she wrote on X.

"The state's Home Minister should take serious note of this incident. A thorough investigation of this entire matter should be conducted, and strict action should be taken against the guilty," the X post added. Sule shared a couple of Facebook videos, in which a woman can be seen alleging that the police officers used objectionable words against people of the Mahar and Mang castes. Earlier on Saturday, Supriya Sule slammed CM Fadnavis over "tyranny" in the state. Addressing a press conference in Mumbai, Sule said, "If Devendra Fadnavis, as Home Minister and Chief Minister, knows that there is tyranny going on in Maharashtra, then break that tyranny. We will definitely support you."