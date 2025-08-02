Rahul Gandhi accuses EC of rigging 2024 polls, says poll system is 'dead'

He was speaking at a legal conclave on Saturday in Delhi, where he strongly criticised the ECI, claiming that the current Prime Minister is in power with only a “thin majority”.

During the event themed "Constitutional Challenges: Perspectives and Pathways", Gandhi said, “The truth is that the election system in India is already dead. Please remember one thing that the prime minister of India enjoys a very slim majority. If 10-15 seats were rigged, and we suspect the actual figures to be closer to 70-80 to 100, he would not have been the prime minister of the country.”

He added that the Congress party has collected proof of fake voting in a Karnataka Assembly seat. “We checked photographs and names of electors and found that out of 650,000 voters, 150,000 votes were fake," he said. He claimed the evidence will soon be made public: “You will see the shockwave that is going to go through the electoral system when we release this data. It is literally like an atom bomb.” Gandhi said the Congress will soon present irrefutable proof showing how the 2024 election was manipulated. “In the coming few days, we are going to prove to you without any doubt how a Lok Sabha election can be rigged, and it was rigged,” he alleged.

ALSO READ: Rahul Gandhi agrees with Trump calling India 'dead economy'; allies differ He said the Congress had long suspected irregularities in past elections, including the Gujarat Assembly polls. “Right from 2014, I had a suspicion that there was something wrong... Congress doesn't get a single seat in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat... This was surprising to me.” 'Constitutional institutions have been taken over' The Congress MP accused the ECI of failing in its duty to protect democracy. “It's very clear that the institution that protects this (Constitution), and defends it has been obliterated and taken over,” he said.

Gandhi also said that he had been cautious earlier as he didn’t have the evidence. “But, I am making this statement confidently now because I have 100 per cent proof. And, whoever I have shown it to has fallen off the chair... It’s happening, literally,” he said. 'Vote chori' for BJP, says Rahul Gandhi On Friday, speaking to reporters in Parliament, Gandhi directly accused the ECI of helping the BJP by stealing votes. “I have said 'vote chori' is happening and now we have open and shut proof that the Election Commission is involved in 'vote chori'.”

ALSO READ: 'We have proof': Rahul Gandhi alleges EC involved in 'vote chori' for BJP He stressed that these are not baseless claims. “I am not saying this lightly. I am saying this with 100 per cent proof. As soon as we release it, the whole country would know that ECI is indulging in 'vote chori'. It is doing it for the BJP.” He further added that the party conducted a six-month investigation into the election process after raising doubts during the Madhya Pradesh polls and the Maharashtra results. He also alleged the ECI did not cooperate, prompting Congress to dig deeper. “What we have found is an atom bomb. When it explodes, the EC would have no place to hide in the country," Gandhi said.