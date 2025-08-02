Home / Politics / Conduct checks on STPs like ED raids, Munde tells pollution control body

Conduct checks on STPs like ED raids, Munde tells pollution control body

Recalling her previous tenure as a minister during the Kumbh Mela, Munde noted the importance of clean water for religious events

Pankaja Munde
Pankaja Munde | Photo: X (@Pankaja Munde)
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 02 2025 | 6:51 PM IST
Maharashtra environment minister Pankaja Munde on Saturday said the state's pollution control board must conduct surprise inspections at sewage treatment plants (STPs) on the lines of "raids" by the Enforcement Directorate to ensure compliance with prevalent norms.

Addressing a joint meeting with industrialists and Maharashtra Pollution Control Board officials in Nashik, Munde also said industries must grow, but environmental protection has to be prioritised. "Just like the ED conducts raids, the Pollution Control Board must raid STP plants. Check whether the water is being treated properly before being discharged into rivers," Munde said.  Addressing the growing concerns of pollution and the role of industry in safeguarding the environment, she said, "We are now facing a global crisis. Industries must grow, but environmental protection must be prioritised. Reducing pollution in zones like the red category is critical."  She also highlighted the need for efficient water use and treatment. "Of the total water we use, only 48 per cent is treated, while 52 per cent is wasted. Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched programmes like Namami Gange after recognising this challenge," Munde said. She further said that while industries expect all necessary support to operate, they also carry a responsibility.  "The responsibility initially lies with the industries, and our department steps in after pollution occurs. We will follow up with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavia on the need for pollution control projects, though some of the burden must be borne by the industries themselves. The environment department does not have its own independent funding," she pointed out.  Recalling her previous tenure as a minister during the Kumbh Mela, Munde noted the importance of clean water for religious events. "I was a minister during the last Kumbh Mela, and now I am again, as another Kumbh Mela approaches. Pilgrims take holy dips, and the water must be clean where saints and devotees bathe. We must raise funds for the environment just as CSR funds are used for temples and education," she said. She also said sustainable and permanent solutions for cleanliness must be put in place ahead of the event.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Pollution ControlMaharashtraPankaja Munde

First Published: Aug 02 2025 | 6:26 PM IST

