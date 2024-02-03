Home / Politics / Sympathise with police, they're being made to do drama: CM Kejriwal

In an apparent swipe at BJP, he asked why there was drama on the issue when the party knew who was behind toppling governments of other parties across country in the last few years by poaching MLAs

He also said in the post, without naming any party or leader, that the "political bosses" are asking him which AAP MLAs were contacted for switching sides
Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 03 2024 | 6:40 PM IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday reacted to the police's attempts to serve him a notice over his MLA poaching charge against the BJP, saying he sympathised with the police who were being made to indulge in "drama" by their "political bosses" instead of preventing crime in the city.

Drama unfolded at Kejriwal's official residence in Civil Lines Saturday morning as a crime branch team of the Delhi Police arrived to serve him a notice to join a probe over his claim that the BJP was trying to poach AAP MLAs.

Sharing a video of some policemen at his residence, Kejriwal posted on X that he sympathised with the police officers sent to serve him notice and added "it's their duty to stop crime in Delhi but they are being made to indulge in drama. That is why crime is rising in Delhi."

He also said in the post, without naming any party or leader, that the "political bosses" are asking him which AAP MLAs were contacted for switching sides.

In an apparent swipe at the BJP, he asked why there was drama on the issue when the party knew who was behind toppling governments of other parties across the country in the last few years by poaching MLAs.

Topics :Arvind KejriwalDelhi governmentPolitics

First Published: Feb 03 2024 | 6:40 PM IST

