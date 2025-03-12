Tax money misuse a shameful matter: BJP's Vijayendra slams Karnataka govt

BJP State President and MLA BY Vijayendra criticized the Karnataka Congress government, led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, for forming Guarantee Implementation Committees and using taxpayers' money to pay their salaries, calling it a "disgraceful" act.

A BJP-JD(S) protest took place today near the Kengal Hanumanthaiah statue at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. Speaking on the occasion, Vijayendra said that one person has been appointed per constituency, district, and state, with state presidents receiving hefty salaries and cabinet-rank status, which he condemned.

He pointed out that the government is unable to increase the honorarium of Anganwadi workers and teachers. Similarly, there has been no hike in honorariums for midday meal cooks, caretakers, and ASHA workers. He mentioned that BJP and JD(S) members had raised this issue in the assembly on Tuesday and would also bring it to the attention of the Governor.

Responding to media queries, Vijayendra alleged that the government has appointed the children of those who lost assembly elections as chairpersons of these committees. He added that they had already challenged this in the High Court. He questioned why district commissioners and tahsildars were not being utilized for guarantee scheme implementation instead of party workers.

The BJP state president highlighted that the state government is in a dire financial situation, leading to the closure of nine universities. He stressed that there are several pressing issues that need attention.

Responding to a question, Vijayendra claimed that the government is curbing higher education opportunities for the poor in these nine universities. He also mentioned that a senior IPS officer's daughter had traveled abroad 30-40 times, and allegations were surfacing about royal hospitality in Bengaluru. He questioned how much gold might have been smuggled if 14 kg was brought in a single instance, hinting at ministerial and high-profile involvement in the matter.

The protest was joined by opposition Leader R Ashoka, Legislative Council Opposition Leader Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, JD(S) Legislative Party Leader Suresh Babu, JD(S) Legislative Council Leader Bojegowda, along with BJP-JD(S) MLAs and MLCs.

Earlier State Deputy CM DK Shivakumar justified the State government's decision to reward Congress party workers with positions and benefits through government programmes.

"There is nothing wrong in accommodating the party workers who brought the party to power. The committees are set up to ensure the delivery of the Rs 52,000-crore guarantee schemes to the people. But the Opposition is unable to digest it," he said.