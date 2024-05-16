Home / Politics / Tax money pays for free ration scheme but BJP taking credit: Mayawati

Tax money pays for free ration scheme but BJP taking credit: Mayawati

She says, the free ration to the poor is not a favour by the BJP or the government

Mayawati
BSP Supremo Mayawati addresses a public meeting for Lok Sabha elections. (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : May 16 2024 | 10:54 AM IST
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati hit out at "BJP and company" on Thursday, saying they want to take credit for providing free rations to the country's poor.

"Far from freeing the people of the country from rising inflation, poverty, unemployment and backwardness, people of BJP and company are bent on extracting electoral gains for giving the poor a little bit of ration. This is not right as this is not kindness," she wrote in Hindi on the social media platform 'X'.
 

"The free ration to the poor is not a favour by the BJP or the government, it comes from the tax money paid by the people. Therefore, it is inappropriate to make fun of the poor by asking them for votes in return...," the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister added in another post.

BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, list the government's free ration scheme in every political rally. The party has even mentioned in its manifesto that it will continue the scheme till 2029 after coming to power.

The Congress claims that it brought the law to ensure food security to the poor. Party president Mallikarjun Kharge said at a joint press conference with SP chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday that on coming to power, they will not just improve the quality of the ration but also double its quantity.

Topics :MayawatiNarendra ModiBJPincome tax returnsRation shopsBSPLok Sabha elections

