Home / Politics / TDP, Janasena likely to get significant roles in PM Modi's new govt

TDP, Janasena likely to get significant roles in PM Modi's new govt

Three-time MP Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu is likely to get a Cabinet berth while first-timer Dr Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani may be made a Minister of State

narendra modi,lok sabha,election,bjp
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: BJP)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2024 | 2:22 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Rewarding the BJP's coalition partners in the southern states, Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi is set to induct several MPs from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana into his Council of Ministers, sources said on Sunday.

Modi will on Sunday take oath for a third consecutive term as prime minister, along with members of his council.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Two MPs each from the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the BJP in Andhra Pradesh, where the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won 21 out of 25 Lok Sabha seats, will take oath alongside Modi, the sources said.

Three-time MP Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu is likely to get a Cabinet berth while first-timer Dr Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani may be made a Minister of State.

Industrialist and TDP leader Jayadev Galla congratulated the two leaders on their likely induction.

From the BJP's quota in Andhra Pradesh, where it bagged three seats, state unit chief Daggubati Purandeshwari and Narsapuram MP Bhupathi Raju Srinivasa Varma are tipped for ministerial berths.

The Janasena, which won two seats in Andhra Pradesh as a constituent of the NDA, is likely to get the deputy speaker's post in the Lok Sabha.

From Telangana, where the saffron party made huge gains, bagging eight seats of the available 17, Bandi Sanjay and G Kishan Reddy are likely to take oath.

From the BJP's quota in Karnataka, four MPs are likely to be inducted into the government. Ally Janata Dal (Secular) leader and former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy could be made a Union minister, the sources said.

In Karnataka, the NDA bagged 19 seats out of 28. The BJP won 17 while the Janata Dal (Secular) bagged two.

Also Read

TDP will 'rebuild' Andhra, take it out of debt trap: K Ravindra Kumar

Lok Sabha 2024: Why Chandrababu Naidu and Nitish Kumar are kingmakers now

Andhra Assembly polls: Stage set for poll battle between YSRCP, TDP

Watch: Nitish, Tejashwi head to Delhi on same flight for NDA, INDIA meets

From obscurity to a 'kingmaker': Tracing Chandrababu Naidu's politics

Major crisis in Delhi imminent if adequate water not released, says Atishi

PM Modi has given me opportunity to serve as Cabinet min, says Kumaraswamy

Will be students' voice in Parliament, says Rahul amid NEET exam row

Ex-Karnataka CM Kumaraswamy likely to be minister in PM Modi's new Cabinet

Marathas assaulted for not voting BJP in Beed, claims activist Jarange

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Narendra ModiBJPTDPPawan Kalyannational politics

First Published: Jun 09 2024 | 2:22 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story