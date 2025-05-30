'Vicious' campaign launched at PM's rally for power gains, claims CM Mamata

PM Modi slams TMC for corruption, violence in Bengal; Mamata hits back, calling it a "vicious and false campaign" driven by "narrow power gains", highlights govt's work in Alipurduar

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the Trinamool Congress (TMC)-led government in West Bengal of encouraging violence, corruption, and disorder, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee hit back on Friday, saying a “vicious and false campaign” was launched against her government, driven by a "politically motivated point of view for narrow power gains".

In a post on her X handle, she strongly criticised the prime minister, claiming “blatant untruths were served from the high quarters of the prime minister”.

While addressing a public rally in Alipurduar, North Bengal, on Thursday, Modi had pointed to incidents like the Murshidabad riots and the teacher recruitment scam. He said that people in Bengal were eager to get rid of what he called a “nirmam sarkar” (cruel government).

Responding to the PM’s remarks, the CM wrote, “Yesterday a vicious and false campaign was there at Alipurduar in North Bengal from a self-serving and politically motivated point of view for narrow power gains.”

She further said that this effort aimed to “downplay and erase out the significant development works of our government for the people in Alipurduar district”.

Accusing the prime minister of spreading misinformation, the chief minister shared several examples of her government's “actual impactful initiatives for the people of Alipurduar”.

Also Read

"We do not divide people on the basis of religion, race, caste, or narrow-mindedness. We continuously work for the people, always standing by their side," she added, taking a clear dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Talking about administrative efforts, she highlighted, “To enhance administrative accessibility, we established Alipurduar district as Bengal's 20th district in June 2014. Since its formation, the district has experienced substantial developmental progress across various sectors, ensuring that every resident has benefited from at least one state government scheme."

Mamata Banerjee also pointed to "significant strides in infrastructure, starting with the model integrated administrative building, Dooars Kanya".

She listed healthcare developments in the district, such as the setup of hospitals, special newborn care units, nursing schools, wellness centres and blood banks.

In terms of education, she spoke of new institutions established under her government, including Alipurduar University, a hostel for students, and an engineering college.

Discussing welfare schemes, CM Mamata noted: "People of Alipurduar have greatly benefited. Over ₹1,200 crore has been disbursed through various programs, including Lakshmir Bhandar: 357,000 beneficiaries, Kanyashree: 572,000 beneficiaries, Khadyasathi: 1.29 million beneficiaries, Sabuj Sathi: 254,000 beneficiaries... Swasthya Sathi: Over 400,000 beneficiaries."

Focusing on the tea industry, she said the state had "successfully reopened eight closed gardens, increased worker wages to ₹250, the highest in India".

She added that workers from shut-down estates receive monthly financial help, and "we provide free ration, drinking water, electricity, and medical facilities".

CM Mamata also highlighted housing and employment initiatives: "The Chaa Sundari Project has built houses for 2,969 families, with an additional 14,000 families benefiting from financial assistance for home construction, while two industrial parks are under development, and 14,105 MSME units have created over 38,000 jobs."