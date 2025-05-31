Aaditya Thackeray seeks Dy CM Shinde's ouster over scrapped MMRDA tenders

Aaditya Thackeray on Saturday called for the removal of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde after the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) informed the Supreme Court on Friday that it had cancelled the tender process for two major infrastructure projects in Mumbai. Shiv Sena (UBT) leaderon Saturday called for the removal of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde after the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) informed the Supreme Court on Friday that it had cancelled the tender process for two major infrastructure projects in Mumbai.

Devendra Fadnavis to initiate an investigation against Shinde through the Economic Offences Wing (EOW), the Enforcement Directorate (ED), or the Income Tax Department. Speaking at a press conference, Thackeray urged Chief Ministerto initiate an investigation against Shinde through the Economic Offences Wing (EOW), the Enforcement Directorate (ED), or the Income Tax Department.

Tender cancellation and SC hearing

Earlier on Friday, the MMRDA, chaired by Shinde who also holds the Urban Development portfolio, told the Supreme Court that it was withdrawing two tenders linked to the Gaimukh-Ghodbunder-Bhayander project. Engineering and construction major Larsen & Toubro had challenged the award of the contract to Megha Engineering, and questioned why it had been disqualified.

The authority stated it would restart the bidding process "to safeguard larger public interest". The MMRDA said this step was being taken voluntarily to strengthen public confidence and ensure better use of taxpayers’ money. It also noted that a reduction in the base cost by about Rs 3,000 crore was being considered, based on financial bids submitted during the court proceedings.

Thackeray questioned the move, saying, "Why should the government back down? No contractor goes against the government for one tender. This is only a scam. Cancelling the tender does not mean everything is clean. You (the MMRDA) had a hanging sword which is why you had to cancel the tender."

He added, "Will CM Fadnavis get the matter probed by EOW, IT or ED? The CM should himself take charge of the MMDRA."

Also Read

Allegations of corruption

Continuing his criticism, Thackeray said, "Shinde's corruption is proved. Will you sack him from the cabinet till the probe gets over? He has to face action."

The Supreme Court also criticised the MMRDA during its hearing of a plea filed by infrastructure firm Larsen & Toubro (L&T), which was challenging its disqualification from the bidding process.

The two projects under scrutiny include the Rs 6,000-crore Mumbai Elevated Road Project, which involves a 9.8-kilometre bridge over Vasai Creek, and the Rs 8,000-crore Road Tunnel Project, consisting of twin 5-km tunnels from Gaimukh to the Fountain Hotel Junction on Ghodbunder Road in Thane.

Concerns over tender conditions

Thackeray also referred to concerns he had raised earlier. He pointed out that when the tender was first floated on September 13, 2024, bidders were given only 20 days to submit their proposals, or by October 3, 2024.

He stated that such short deadlines are typically reserved for urgent works and not large-scale projects. According to him, after he raised objections, the deadline was extended to 60 days.

He also highlighted that a bank guarantee came from a financial institution based in St Louis, a Caribbean nation, and said the MMRDA rolled back its decision only after he raised the issue.

Thackeray claimed the tender rules were created to benefit select contractors. According to him, "The tender conditions were designed in such a way that some 'favourite contractors' could bag it.