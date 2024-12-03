Telangana under Congress govt emerged as India's future State: Uttam Kumar

Telangana Minister for Irrigation and Civil Supplies Capt N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Monday outlined the achievements of the Congress government in its first year of governance in Telangana, highlighting significant milestones across various sectors.

He described the year as historic, with the government setting numerous records that reflect its commitment to inclusive growth, sustainable development, and efficient governance, the party said in a release on Monday.

Uttam Kumar Reddy was speaking to media persons after inaugurating several developmental projects in the Kodad constituency in Suryapet district. Accompanied by Kodad MLA Uttam Padmavathi Reddy, the minister laid foundation stones for road works and other initiatives worth several crores.

Minister Uttam stated that the Congress government implemented the highest-ever farmer loan waiver in Independent India, filled the highest number of government jobs in any state in Indian history in shortest possible time, and provided the highest bonus for fine rice to farmers while achieving the highest paddy production since 1947. Efforts in environmental restoration included reclaiming lakes by halting encroachments for the first time in 40 years and initiating the rejuvenation of the Musi River after over five decades of neglect. Hyderabad became the first Indian city to undertake a complete structural overhaul to address climate crisis challenges, ensuring sustainable growth for the next 50 years.

Uttam Kumar Reddy also highlighted that the Congress government laid the foundation to establish India's first comprehensive, industry-led skill university and South India's largest sports university. He said lakhs of women benefitted from schemes that saved them nearly Rs 10,000 monthly, including free bus services, subsidised Rs 500 LPG cylinders, and free electricity for households consuming under 200 units. In a major transportation initiative, over 3,000 electric buses would replace petrol and diesel buses in Hyderabad. Farmers were provided free 24x7 electricity, he said.

"The Congress government ensured Hyderabad's drinking water needs were met by supplying water from the Godavari and began finalising a master plan for a Future City to complement Hyderabad, Secunderabad, and Cyberabad. Budgets for food and personal care in residential schools were increased after a decade of neglect. Loans and entrepreneurial support for women self-help groups aimed to create one crore "Mahila Kotiswarulu." A comprehensive caste survey was conducted to review and improve policy allocations, while residential schools for Dalits, tribals, OBCs, and minorities were integrated with world-class facilities," he said.

Uttam Kumar Reddy said the controversial Dharani portal was handed over to the National Informatics Centre for a complete overhaul. Access restrictions on meeting the Chief Minister, ministers, and MLAs were removed, and government offices were made accessible to the public. Media freedom was restored by ending censorship and intimidation. A war on drugs was declared to ensure the safety and health of future generations. He said that Telangana attracted record investments in various sectors, including foreign, domestic, and public categories, supporting industrial and economic growth.

Minister Uttam said major infrastructure projects like the Regional Ring Road were launched, and the Metro Rail expansion entered its next phase. Housing under "Indiramma Illu" saw 400,000 units sanctioned in the first year. He said public grievance redressal saw over half a million complaints addressed under Praja Vani. At the same time, government employees received salaries and pensions on the first day of every month for the first time in a decade.

He emphasised that Telangana, under the Congress government, has emerged as India's "Future State" with a balance of welfare and development, effectively recovering from the previous regime's financial mismanagement.

Minister Uttam lays foundation for multiple development projects in Kodad constituency

Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy laid foundation stones for roadworks and other initiatives worth several crores in the Kodad constituency.

Among the significant projects, the minister inaugurated roadwork connecting NH-9 to Mothe, spanning 12.80 kilometres at an estimated cost of Rs 25 crore. This double road project will benefit villages, including Moddulacheruvu Stage, Vijaya Raghavapuram, Repala, Narsimhulagudem, and Mothey.

Another notable initiative includes a 9.50-kilometer road from Barkathgudem to Kagitham Ramachandrapuram, budgeted at Rs 20 crore. This project will cater to the needs of Barkathgudem, Krishnanagar, Nadigudem, and Kagitham Ramachandrapuram. Similarly, a 12.20-kilometer road from Shanthinagar to Nadigudem, costing Rs 25 crore, will benefit villages such as Shanthinagar, Ananthagiri, Aminabad, Vasantapuram, Vailasingaram, Gol Thanda, Ratnavaram, Chakirala, and Nadigudem.

The minister also inaugurated a 7.50-kilometre road from Akupamula to Ratnavaram at the cost of Rs 16 crore, which will benefit Akupamula, Kodandarama Puram, Tellaballi, and Ratnavaram. Another road project, extending 3.30 kilometres from Kodad town's lorry office to Komarabanda at Rs 18 crore, aims to alleviate increasing traffic congestion in Kodad.

Foundation stones were also laid for the construction of a new R & B Guest House building in Kodad, spread over 22 guntas and costing Rs 8 crore. In Ananthagiri, a road from Chanupalli to Ananthagiri, spanning 10.30 kilometres and budgeted at Rs 20 crore, will provide improved connectivity to villages such as Ananthagiri, Polaram, Polaram Thanda, and Chanupalli.

He also inaugurated a skill development center at Akupamula, planned for 1.05 acres and estimated to cost Rs 20 crore. The centre aims to foster vocational training and employment opportunities.

Speaking on the occasion, Uttam Kumar Reddy reiterated the Congress government's commitment to infrastructural development and welfare initiatives across Telangana.