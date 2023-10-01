Home / Politics / Telangana wants change, a BJP government: PM Modi slams ruling BRS

Telangana wants change, a BJP government: PM Modi slams ruling BRS

Speaking at a public meeting here, Modi said the BJP is committed to improving the lives of Telangana people

Press Trust of India Mahabubnagar (Telangana)
Photo: PTI

1 min read Last Updated : Oct 1 2023 | 5:31 PM IST
Indirectly hitting out at the ruling BRS government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the people of Telangana want a change, because they do not need false promises, but solid work on the ground.

Speaking at a public meeting here, Modi said the BJP is committed to improving the lives of Telangana people.

Telangana wants a change, because it wants BJP government here, Modi said, adding that the state wants a change because it does not want a corrupt government, but a transparent and honest one.

The 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam' has been passed recently and now the voice of women will be strengthened more than before, not only in Parliament but in every state assembly, the PM told the cheering crowd.

Earlier today, Modi virtually laid the foundation stone for several infrastructure projects and inaugurated others, in total worth more than Rs 13,500 crore.

Topics :Narendra ModiTelanganaBJPNDA

First Published: Oct 1 2023 | 5:31 PM IST

