The recusal question: Arvind Kejriwal plea sharpens bias vs duty debate

Instead, the doctrine of recusal draws on constitutional conventions, common law principles and the rules of natural justice, leaving judges to balance impartiality against their duty to hear cases. “The governing jurisprudential touchstone remains the maxim nemo judex in causa sua — no one should be a judge in their own cause,” said Yash Joglekar, counsel at the Bombay HC. The doctrine extends beyond actual bias to situations where a fair-minded observer could reasonably perceive partiality, he said. Citing Supreme Court (SC) rulings, Joglekar said the test is not whether bias exists, but whether it appears to exist — a distinction aimed at preserving institutional legitimacy and public confidence in the justice system.