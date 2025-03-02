They only indulge in Hindu-Muslim politics: Shivpal Yadav slams BJP in UP

Samajwadi Party leader Shivpal Yadav on Saturday slammed the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh, accusing it of indulging in Hindu-Muslim politics.

"BJP and this government's people only lie, what have they done for the people? All the institutions have failed... They only indulge in Hindu-Muslim politics," Yadav told reporters here.

"Inflation, unemployment and corruption, all three have increased... They have handed over the state to the bureaucracy... This government has failed in every way," he added.

Meanwhile on Friday, Uttar Pradesh Minister Nitin Agrawal criticised the opposition, particularly the Samajwadi Party and Congress, for questioning the recently concluded Maha Kumbh, describing their comments as an "insult to Hindu faith and eternal traditions."

"See, the opposition has consistently questioned the Maha Kumbh and made objectionable comments. This has been going on for forty-five days since our great festival began, and even before that, during the preparations. The Samajwadi Party and other opposition parties repeatedly raised doubts. However, under the guidance of the Honorable Prime Minister, the Honorable Chief Minister successfully conducted this grand event, setting a world record with over sixty-six million devotees taking a holy dip in the past forty-five days," Nitin said.

He further emphasized that during the event's conclusion, the Chief Minister expressed gratitude to everyone involved.

"Despite this, if the Samajwadi Party still raises questions, it is nothing but an insult to eternal traditions and Hindu faith. The people of Uttar Pradesh will answer the way the Samajwadi Party continues to disrespect Sanatan Dharma in the 2027 general elections," he added.

Targeting Congress, Nitin questioned the absence of its top leaders from the Maha Kumbh.

"Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi did not visit Kumbh. If some of their party members did, was it just for show or photo ops? If they didn't go at all, does it mean they oppose the Maha Kumbh? The Congress party must answer the people of this country. By boycotting this grand festival, they have boycotted Hindus and Sanatan Dharma.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath praised the state police for their exceptional role in ensuring the smooth and successful organisation of the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj.

UP Chief Minister Adityanath acknowledged the police's dedication and teamwork, which enabled the safe and secure participation of over 66 crore devotees.