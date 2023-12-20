They want to do politics in everything: Pralhad Joshi attacks Oppn parties

After the suspension of 141 MPs, 95 from the Lok Sabha and 46 from the Rajya Sabha, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi attacked opposition parties on Tuesday and said that they do not want the House to function and they want to do politics in everything.

"Speaker of the House has written a letter to Secretary Home and has instructed me to get a high-level inquiry (on security beach) done. To increase the security of the new Parliament, a committee has also been constituted under the supervision of DG CRPF. On one hand, there is an investigation going on and on the other hand, the opposition does not want the House to function...Rahul Gandhi has been saying that unemployment is the reason why all this took place. Does Rahul Gandhi support all this? What irresponsible statement is this? They (the opposition) want to do politics in everything," Pralhad Joshi told reporters.

A total of 141 MPs, 95 from Lok Sabha and 46 from Rajya Sabha, were suspended following a ruckus over the opposition's demand for a statement from Union Minister Amit Shah on the Parliament security breach incident.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi also reacted on the seat distribution of INDIA bloc and said that whatever happened in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Chhattisgarh, everyone was aware of it.

"Whatever happened in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Chhattisgarh, everyone is aware of that. What Akhilesh Yadav spoke about Kamal Nath and what Arvind Kejriwal spoke about Congress government in Chhattisgarh, everyone knows,' Joshi said.

On being asked about the Prime Minister's face of the INDI alliance, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said that "there is no question that they (INDI alliance) are going to win the elections, so there is no point of discussing this."

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said a nationwide protest will be held on December 22 against the suspension of 141 MPs following a ruckus over the demand by the Opposition for a statement from Union Minister Amit Shah on the Parliament security breach incident.

"We have taken several decisions, one is on the suspended MPs. We will fight against this; this is wrong...We have united to fight against this. We have decided to hold a all-India protest against the suspension of MPs on December 22," Kharge said on Tuesday.

He further said that 28 parties participated in our fourth meeting and kept their thoughts before the committee of the alliance.

"We have passed a resolution that suspension is undemocratic. We will all have to fight to save democracy and all of us are ready to do that. We raised the issue of security breach in the Parliament. We have been saying for a long time that Union HM Amit Shah or PM Modi should come to the Parliament and speak in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha about the issue of Parliament security breach, but they are refusing to do so," he added.