Home / Politics / Three-day Karnataka Assembly session from Monday: CM Siddaramaiah

Three-day Karnataka Assembly session from Monday: CM Siddaramaiah

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah said the Assembly session will be convened for three days from May 22, during which the newly elected MLAs will be administered oath, and a new Speaker will be elected

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
Three-day Karnataka Assembly session from Monday: CM Siddaramaiah

1 min read Last Updated : May 20 2023 | 5:02 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday said the Assembly session will be convened for three days from May 22, during which the newly elected MLAs will be administered oath, and a new Speaker will be elected.

Siddaramaiah was sworn in as Chief Minister for the second term, along with state Congress president D K Shivakumar as Deputy Chief Minister, and eight legislators as Ministers today, exactly a week after the party swept the Assembly polls in Karnataka.

"We are calling the Assembly session for three days -- Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, we are requesting the Governor, because the new Assembly has to be constituted before May 24. Senior most MLA R V Deshpande has been requested to be the Protem Speaker, to administer oaths to MLAs," Siddaramaiah said.

Speaking to reporters after chairing the first Cabinet meeting today after taking oath as the Chief Minister, he said a new Assembly Speaker will be elected during the session.

Also Read

High-voltage campaigning for Karnataka elections to end today at 5 pm

Karnataka Assembly polls: Rahul Gandhi promises Rs 2 hike in milk subsidy

Congress will emerge victorious: Party leaders on Karnataka poll counting

Karnataka Election Results 2023: Here is how the tally looks at 10:30 am

Karnataka Election Results 2023: Here is how the tally looks at 11 am

PM congratulates Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar on becoming K'taka CM, Deputy CM

Centre moves SC seeking review of Delhi govt's executive powers verdict

Viveka murder case: CBI issues fresh notice to Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy

'Glad to have met my friend' PM posts photo with German Chancellor at G7

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik's assets increase by Rs 42.90 lakh in 2022

Topics :Karnataka

First Published: May 20 2023 | 5:40 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story