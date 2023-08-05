Home / Politics / Three prominent AAP leaders, many workers in Jammu resign from party

Three prominent AAP leaders, many workers in Jammu resign from party

Kundal said over AAP 200 office-bearers, including its district presidents and secretaries, have resigned and are now free to join any secular party

Press Trust of India Jammu
AAP

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2023 | 9:13 PM IST
Three AAP leaders, including a District Development Council (DDC) member, along with many workers here resigned from the party.

DDC member Taranjit Singh Tony, Yash Pal Kundal and the AAP's Jammu women wing president Namrata Sharma wrote separately to Kejriwal informing him about their decision to quit the party.

"Eight months have passed but the party office in Jammu has not opened even once. We feel sidelined in the party and thus decided to say goodbye to it after making several failed attempts to reach out to the leadership," Tony told reporters here.

He said they joined the AAP in Delhi last year after being influenced by its programmes and manifesto, besides seeing its rule in Delhi and Punjab.

"After the change of leadership in Jammu and Kashmir, the party has lost its track," Tony said.

He termed Kejriwal a "competent leader" but claimed that those calling the shots in Jammu have lost track of the situation in the Union Territory and "are not doing any favour to the party".

"The urban local bodies and panchayat elections are round the corner but there is no discussion on these leave aside formulating a strategy for the polls," he said.

Kundal said over AAP 200 office-bearers, including its district presidents and secretaries, have resigned and are now free to join any "secular party".

Topics :JammuAAPAam Aadmi Party

First Published: Aug 05 2023 | 9:13 PM IST

