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Three rebel AAP MLAs from Punjab join BJP ahead of Assembly polls

Suspended AAP MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh, who resigned from the Punjab Assembly today, joined the BJP along with legislators Chetan Singh Jouramajra and Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra ahead of polls

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Singh, along with Punjab MLAs Chetan Singh Jouramajra and Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra, joined the BJP in the presence of senior leaders at its headquarters (Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 02 2026 | 12:35 PM IST
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In a setback to the Aam Aadmi Party ahead of the Punjab assembly polls, three of its leaders from the state, including Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh and two other legislators, joined the BJP on Monday.

Earlier in the day, suspended AAP MLA and former IPS officer Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh said he resigned as a legislator of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha. 

In a post on Facebook, Singh -- the MLA from Amritsar North seat -- said he has sent his resignation to Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan.

Singh, along with Punjab MLAs Chetan Singh Jouramajra and Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra, joined the BJP in the presence of senior leaders at its headquarters here.

His resignation from the Punjab Assembly came on the heels of two other AAP legislators -- Chetan Singh Jouramajra from Samana and Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra from Sanour in Patiala district -- resigning from the party on Sunday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :PunjabPunjab AssemblyPunjab electionsBJPAam Aadmi Party

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First Published: Nov 02 2026 | 12:35 PM IST

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