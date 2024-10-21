TMC blames inaction of BJP-led Centre, Haryana govt for Delhi pollution

The BJP-led Union and Haryana governments are responsible for pollution in the national capital but blaming the AAP dispensation in Delhi, TMC leader Sagarika Ghose said on Monday, asking why the Centre was not working on a national plan to combat it. "It is the same story every year, pollution in Delhi increases in October, and the Union government blames it on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi. Why is the union government not working on a national plan after consulting all states so that pollution can be controlled? Where is this national plan on pollution?" Ghose told PTI. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

She said the BJP-led government is focused on fighting elections and targeting states ruled by non-NDA parties.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) Rajya Sabha member accused the BJP dispensation in Haryana of not cooperating with the Delhi government.



She held the Union and Haryana governments responsible for the increased level of air and water pollution in the national capital.

"Why is the Haryana government led by the BJP not working with the Delhi government to control pollution? The suffering of people because of the air and water pollution is not a concern for the BJP and the Central government," Ghose said.

"The Haryana government is also not cooperating with the Delhi government. We believe the Haryana government and central government are responsible for pollution in Delhi," she added.

As cold weather settles in, pollution is tightening its grip on Delhi, with the air quality in the city remaining in the "poor" category even though instances of stubble burning have declined this year compared to previous years, according to a recent research.

A total of 2,733 farm fires were recorded between September 15 and October 19 -- 1,393 in Punjab, 642 in Haryana, 687 in Uttar Pradesh and 11 in Delhi.

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi has blamed 'parali' (paddy stubble) burning, diesel buses and brick kilns in BJP-ruled Haryana for poor air quality in Delhi. She also blamed Haryana for froth appearing on Yamuna river in Delhi, and said it was because of untreated industrial waste water released in the river.