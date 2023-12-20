Home / Politics / TMC leader's mimicry of VP: PM Modi calls Dhankhar, expresses pain

TMC leader's mimicry of VP: PM Modi calls Dhankhar, expresses pain

Dhankhar told the prime minister that such incidents will not deter him from doing his duty

A political row broke out on Tuesday after Trinamool Congress leader Kalyan Banerjee derisively mimicked Dhankhar during the opposition's protest on the stairs of Parliament against the MPs' suspension, drawing strong condemnation from the ruling BJP
Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 20 2023 | 10:27 AM IST
LinkedIN Icon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday called Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and expressed great pain over the "abject theatrics" of some MPs in Parliament complex, the Vice President's office said.

Received a telephone call from the Prime Minister, Shri @narendramodi Ji. He expressed great pain over the abject theatrics of some Honourable MPs and that too in the sacred Parliament complex yesterday, the Vice President's Secretariat said.

"He told me that he has been at the receiving end of such insults for twenty years and counting but the fact that it could happen to a Constitutional office like the Vice President and that too in Parliament was unfortunate, Dhankhar was quoted as saying on X.

Dhankhar told the prime minister that such incidents will not deter him from doing his duty.

I told him- Mr. Prime Minister, the antics of a few won't prevent me from performing my duty and upholding the principles enshrined in our Constitution. I am committed to those values from the bottom of my heart. None of the insults will make me change my path, Dhankhar said.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was seen making a video of the performance by Banerjee who appeared to mimic the way Dhankhar walked by leaning forward and made reference to having a spine.

Dhankhar had given vent to his anguish in Rajya Sabha, saying he was personally hurt as his farmer and Jat backgrounds were targeted.

"Imagine what must be going through my heart when your senior leader videographs a Member of Parliament mocking the institution of the chairman," he said in Rajya Sabha.

"...You used Twitter, the official handle of the spokesperson, to demean me, insult me, insult my background as a farmer, insult my position as a Jat, insult my position as chairman," Dhankhar had said addressing Congress member P Chidambaram in Rajya Sabha.

First Published: Dec 20 2023 | 10:27 AM IST

