Home / Politics / TMC leaving no stone unturned to create atmosphere of terror: Adhir Ranjan

TMC leaving no stone unturned to create atmosphere of terror: Adhir Ranjan

"People are scared, candidates who have filed nominations had to run away from home out of fear," said Chowdhury

ANI Politics
TMC leaving no stone unturned to create atmosphere of terror: Adhir Ranjan

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2023 | 12:30 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition and Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury hit out at the ruling party in West Bengal and said that the Trinamool Congress is leaving no stone unturned to create an atmosphere of terror.

Amid clashes and allegations of intimidation to deter Opposition candidates from filing nominations for Panchayat polls, the TMC government earlier decided to move the Supreme Court challenging the Calcutta High Court order, directing the State Election Commission to request the deployment of central forces in all the districts for the July 8 polls.

"The ruling party in West Bengal is leaving no stone unturned to create an atmosphere of terror. It is impossible to hold panchayat elections in Bengal without tension and violence," said Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

He said that everyone in the state including the people and candidates who filed the nominations are scared.

"People are scared, candidates who have filed nominations had to run away from home out of fear," said Chowdhury.

The nomination process for the upcoming panchayat elections in West Bengal was marred by ongoing violence on June 15, as the ruling Trinamool Congress and opposition parties engaged in a war of words.

The final day of filing nominations witnessed continued clashes across various parts of the state, including an outbreak of violence at the Block Development Office in Birbhum's Ahmadpur, where crude bombs were reportedly thrown.

As per the visuals, crude bombs have also been hurled in the area. Police detained a few people involved in the clash.

The Panchayat elections in West Bengal will be held in a single phase on July 8, with the counting of votes scheduled for July 11.

The panchayat polls in West Bengal are likely to see a fierce contest between the BJP and the ruling Trinamool Congress being touted as a litmus test for both parties ahead of next year's Lok Sabha elections.

Also Read

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury flags off Congress Yatra from Ganga Sagar in Bengal

West Bengal govt is good for nothing, says Cong MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Cong, CPI(M) question invite to Trinamool for June 12 Oppn meet in Patna

BJP playing politics over OBC community, says Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

If Opposition parties do not unite now, people will not forgive: Adhir

PM has risen above vote bank politics, ensured equitable development: Min

'Who will be their PM face?' asks Ravi Shankar ahead of Oppn leaders meet

Rajasthan govt trying to mislead public in name of announcements: Goyal

MLC Manisha Kayande leaves Uddhav's party, joins Shinde-led Shiv Sena

Kejriwal failed to deliver on 24x7 electricity promise, says Smriti Irani

Topics :TMCWB Panchayat PollsAdhir Ranjan Chowdhury

First Published: Jun 19 2023 | 2:47 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story