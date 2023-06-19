TMC leaving no stone unturned to create atmosphere of terror: Adhir Ranjan

Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition and Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury hit out at the ruling party in West Bengal and said that the Trinamool Congress is leaving no stone unturned to create an atmosphere of terror.

Amid clashes and allegations of intimidation to deter Opposition candidates from filing nominations for Panchayat polls, the TMC government earlier decided to move the Supreme Court challenging the Calcutta High Court order, directing the State Election Commission to request the deployment of central forces in all the districts for the July 8 polls.

"The ruling party in West Bengal is leaving no stone unturned to create an atmosphere of terror. It is impossible to hold panchayat elections in Bengal without tension and violence," said Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

He said that everyone in the state including the people and candidates who filed the nominations are scared.

"People are scared, candidates who have filed nominations had to run away from home out of fear," said Chowdhury.

The nomination process for the upcoming panchayat elections in West Bengal was marred by ongoing violence on June 15, as the ruling Trinamool Congress and opposition parties engaged in a war of words.

The final day of filing nominations witnessed continued clashes across various parts of the state, including an outbreak of violence at the Block Development Office in Birbhum's Ahmadpur, where crude bombs were reportedly thrown.

As per the visuals, crude bombs have also been hurled in the area. Police detained a few people involved in the clash.

The Panchayat elections in West Bengal will be held in a single phase on July 8, with the counting of votes scheduled for July 11.

The panchayat polls in West Bengal are likely to see a fierce contest between the BJP and the ruling Trinamool Congress being touted as a litmus test for both parties ahead of next year's Lok Sabha elections.