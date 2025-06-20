Home / Politics / TMC slams Oppn after HC stays relief scheme for sacked non-teaching staff

The remarks came after the Calcutta HC barred the West Bengal govt from implementing its relief scheme for sacked Group C and D staff, staying monetary support until September 26

Kolkata teacher protest, teacher protest, teachers
The TMC on Friday reiterated its respect for the judiciary but strongly criticised opposition parties for allegedly "denying humanitarian relief" to thousands of non-teaching staff. Image: ANI news
Press Trust of India Kolkata
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 20 2025 | 1:26 PM IST
The TMC on Friday reiterated its respect for the judiciary but strongly criticised opposition parties for allegedly "denying humanitarian relief" to thousands of non-teaching staff who lost their jobs after the Supreme Court quashed the 2016 recruitment process, calling the move by the opposition parties inhumane.

The remarks came immediately after the Calcutta High Court restrained the West Bengal government from implementing a scheme that sought to provide monetary support to sacked Group C and D staff until September 26 or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

Justice Amrita Sinha passed the interim order on petitions challenging the state's proposal to pay Rs 25,000 to each affected Group C employee and Rs 20,000 to each Group D staff member.

The court had reserved its verdict on June 9.

The state government has been asked to file its affidavit in opposition within four weeks, and the petitioners have been given a further two weeks to respond.

Responding to the court's order, TMC spokesperson and senior leader Kunal Ghosh alleged that certain political elements were "deriving monstrous glee" from the misfortune of those who lost their livelihoods.

"Following the SC directive, over 26,000 people lost their jobs, bringing monstrous glee to some. It was our compassionate Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who stood by the affected," Ghosh said.

He noted that while a review petition is currently underway in the Supreme Court, a new recruitment process has also been initiated in compliance with the apex court's judgment.

"In SC's respect, a recruitment process was also initiated. Additionally, relief was arranged on humanitarian grounds by the CM for Group C and Group D employees who lost their livelihood. There was opposition to that, and Calcutta HC Justice Amrita Sinha issued a stay on that as well," Ghosh added.

"We will follow a legal recourse, but we will also identify who moves courts and get these inhumane orders," he said, launching a veiled attack on opposition leaders who have publicly supported the legal challenges to the scheme.

The West Bengal government had earlier launched the scheme to provide "limited livelihood, support and social security on humanitarian grounds" on a temporary basis, and made it subject to the orders of any competent court.

The initiative came after nearly 26,000 teaching and non-teaching staff in government-aided and -sponsored schools were dismissed following a Supreme Court judgment that held the 2016 recruitment process conducted by the West Bengal School Service Commission to be tainted.

The ruling TMC had defended the relief package as a stop-gap measure to support distressed families until fresh appointments could be made.

Topics :Mamata BanerjeeTMCTeachers

First Published: Jun 20 2025 | 1:26 PM IST

