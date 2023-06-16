BJP slams Cong over conversion law, says want to turn K'taka into mini Pak

Karnataka BJP on Friday once again lambasted the Congress government over its move to amend the anti-conversion law and drop all the stringent provisions introduced by the previous government.

Speaking to reporters, BJP former DyCM R. Ashoka alleged that the Congress leaders are attempting to become ambassadors of religious conversions. The decision of the Congress government is only welcomed by the Archbishop. Has any other religious seer welcomed the move?

Hindus are being converted on the pretext of medical treatment, education and through love jihad. The ideology of Congress is suitable to the ideology of Tipu Sultan (erstwhile Mysuru ruler). The decision has been taken to appease one section of society, he said.

The people are thinking that the Congress could stoop to any level for votes. It appears that Congress wants to make Karnataka a mini Pakistan. When the BJP government brought the anti-religious conversion bill, barring the Popular Front of India (PFI) no one opposed. The BJP demands reversal of the move, he added.

Commenting on the row over supply of rice, Ashoka charged that Karnataka In-charge of Congress Randeep Singh Surjewala thinks that he is the cabinet minister. Do you think the central government is in your pocket? If Congress proposes to sell Karnataka, should the central government give its consent? CM Siddaramaiah had shamelessly put the seal of Anna Bhagya scheme on the rice packets for which rice was provided by the central government, Ashoka maintained.

In one year, this government will face bankruptcy. The people taking law into their hands. If Congress is not fulfilling the guarantees, it will lose power. The guarantees were not announced after taking consent by the central government. They are going to manage till the Lok Sabha elections and afterwards the infighting will take over, he said.

--IANS

