TN under grip of alcohol; violent crimes against women on rise: BJP

Violent crimes against women and girls were increasing by the day as Tamil Nadu has come under the grip of alcohol, BJP state chief Nainar Nagenthran alleged on Monday.

Expressing shock over an alleged sexual assault of a 7-year-old girl by an intoxicated youth near Kulithalai in Karur district, he said women and girls were falling victims to youngsters who were coming under the influence of alcohol.

The news that a youth, in a drunken state, sexually assaulted a 7-year-old girl who was playing, is heartbreaking. As a father, I cannot digest this incident. I pray to God that the affected child recovers with full mental and physical health, Nagenthran said in a post on the social media platform X'.