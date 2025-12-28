Expect our state's share in tax devolution to rise to 20%: UP FM Khanna

We have not compressed or dissuaded expenditure. Instead, we have set our priorities and avoided unnecessary expenditure. Social sector expenditure remains the highest among all sectors, and development spending exceeds 60 per cent. The quality of expenditure has improved, with Capex exceeding ₹ 1 trillion. Revenue surpluses have been ploughed back into capex. This has enabled the construction of a number of expressways and airports, including Jewar, the largest airport in Asia which is set to open in December 2025. Expressways have provided better connectivity to various important tourist places of the state. We are also developing airstrips and heliports to improve regional connectivity. Under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, we have made about 77,000 km of roads.