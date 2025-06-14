Saturday, June 14, 2025 | 06:50 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Massive forest fire breaks out near NH-144A in J&K's Reasi district

Massive forest fire breaks out near NH-144A in J&K's Reasi district

Firefighting teams from the Forest Department and Fire and Emergency Services were deployed to control the blaze

wildfire

Efforts were ongoing to contain and douse the flames, which have spread rapidly due to dry weather conditions and strong winds

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 14 2025 | 6:50 AM IST

Listen to This Article

A massive forest fire broke out and got intensified on Friday in the Bhaga village area near NH-144A in Reasi district, spreading across hundreds of hectares of forest land.

The fire, which had been raging for several days, prompted immediate action from forest authorities and emergency services as it threatened nearby villages and infrastructure, including the crucial national highway route.

Firefighting teams from the Forest Department and Fire and Emergency Services were deployed to control the blaze.

Efforts were ongoing to contain and douse the flames, which have spread rapidly due to dry weather conditions and strong winds.

 

Speaking about the situation, DFO Reasi Sunil Singh said, "A fire broke out today at 4 o'clock in the evening. Our team reached the spot to extinguish it immediately. The team was there and they tried to extinguish it."

Also Read

Omar Abdullah, Omar

Israel's attack on Iran 'totally unjustified', says Omar Abdullah

Delhi HC

Terror funding case: HC rejects bail plea of separatist leader Shabir Shah

Vande Bharat

Srinagar Vande Bharat fully booked for next 10 days: Railway Authority

Pahalgam Security, Pahalgam, terrorist attack

Pahalgam attack wrecks Kashmir tourism; hotels, airlines demand action

Madhavi Latha

'Don't make me unnecessarily famous', says Chenab bridge project engineer

Local resident Mohammad Hamid also raised concerns about the fire coming dangerously close to residential areas, saying, "I have been engaged since two o'clock today. I have come in hybrid vehicles to blow the fire. Officials were also on the spot. The blaze is out of control, and we are in danger because we have a house here."

Officials confirmed that the fire had yet to be fully contained but added that continuous efforts were being made to control it.

Further details are still awaited.

Earlier in the day, a massive fire broke out in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district.

The fire broke out in Gusu village, Pulwama. Fire tenders are currently present at the spot, and efforts are underway to douse the fire.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Premiumsocial security, social protection, public, welfare schemes

2.1 million in Rajasthan opt out of food subsidy under 'Give Up' drive

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

Work on new liquor policy underway, to be introduced soon: Delhi govt

ICAI acts against four CAs for misconduct post demonetisation

CAG engaging CA firms will not compromise auditor's independence, says ICAI

rare earth magnets, equipment manufacturers, Electric Vehicles, Metals & minerals, Automobile

India may ease EV localisation rules amid China rare earth export curbs

Yogi Adityanath, yogi, UP CM

UP govt establishing 2,700 smart classrooms in state for Rs 324.56 crore

Topics : Jammu and Kashmir Reasi forest fires

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 14 2025 | 6:49 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIsrael Strike on Iran's Nuclear SitesGold-Silver Price TodaySunjay Kapoor DeathAir India Plane Crash in GujaratBoeing 787-8 DreamlinerLatest LIVE newsNEET Results 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon