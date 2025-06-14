Saturday, June 14, 2025 | 11:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Govt targets ₹1 trillion farm economy in J&K by 2030, says LG Manoj Sinha

Govt targets ₹1 trillion farm economy in J&K by 2030, says LG Manoj Sinha

In his address, the Lieutenant Governor lauded the valuable contribution of those associated with the Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan for marking a transformative step

"The active participation from every district in Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan reflects our collective commitment to a self-reliant J&K. | (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Srinagar
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 14 2025 | 11:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday said the government's goal is to make every farmer in the Union Territory a proud stakeholder in India's journey towards becoming a Viksit Bharat by 2047.

Addressing the closing Ceremony of Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan at SKUAST Kashmir's Mountain Research Centre for Field Crops at Khudwani-Kulgam in south Kashmir, Sinha said it is a comprehensive strategy, designed to make J&K UT a robust Rs 1 trillion agricultural economy by 2030.

In his address, the Lieutenant Governor lauded the valuable contribution of those associated with the Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan for marking a transformative step, through this initiative, toward building a resilient, modern, and prosperous agricultural landscape in the Union Territory.

 

"Let us walk together towards a future where every field blooms with prosperity, every farmer thrives with dignity and every village becomes a symbol of development. With Sankalp (resolve) comes Shakti (strength) and with Shakti comes Vikas (development)," he added.

The Lieutenant Governor reiterated the commitment of J&K Administration, under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to build a stronger farm economy, increasing rural employment opportunities and enhancing farmer's income. J&K had launched a similar initiative in 2022 through Holistic Agriculture Development Program (HADP).

Sinha highlighted several targeted initiatives taken by the administration for the upliftment of the forest-dwelling tribal communities and those engaged in agriculture and allied sectors.

He said J&K also has a special focus on the development of our tribal farming communities, Gujjars, Bakarwals, Paharis, and other STs, who are the custodians of our forests, mountains and traditional wisdom.

"The active participation from every district in Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan reflects our collective commitment to a self-reliant J&K.

Let us continue this spirit of progress and partnership to ensure sustainable growth and improved livelihoods for our farming communities," the LG said.

He called upon officials and scientists to ensure that the awareness, reforms and outreach achieved through this campaign become embedded in our systems and governance frameworks.

Responding to the issues raised by the farmers, the LG asked the Agriculture Minister of J&K to address the issue of the extension of benefits under PM Fasal Bima Yojana to Farmers associated with the horticulture sector on a priority basis.

A two-minute silence was observed in the memory of citizens who lost their lives in the Pahalgam terror attack.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jun 14 2025 | 11:03 PM IST

