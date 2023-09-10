Home / Politics / Tripura BJP to intensify LS poll campaign with Modi's birthday on Sept 17

Tripura BJP to intensify LS poll campaign with Modi's birthday on Sept 17

The grand celebration of the PM's birthday has been named Namo Vikas Utsav and various programmes will be organised on the occasion, BJP MLA Bhagaban Das said

Press Trust of India Agartala
BJP

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2023 | 12:56 PM IST
The BJP unit in Tripura will intensify campaigning for Lok Sabha elections, due next year, with the celebration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday on September 17, a party leader said on Sunday.

The grand celebration of the PM's birthday has been named Namo Vikas Utsav and various programmes will be organised on the occasion, BJP MLA Bhagaban Das said.

"We want to show the love people of Tripura have for Modi ji, whom we all want to be sworn in as the PM for the third consecutive term. The BJP will intensify the campaign for the Lok Sabha polls with this event," Das told reporters.

He said that on September 17, the day will commence with a yoga session on Kumarghat PWD Ground attended by Chief Minister Manik Saha, his cabinet colleagues and senior party leaders from Delhi and Tripura.

"Later, patriotic addresses will be delivered by noted social activists, following which over 500 volunteers clad in 'NaMo' T-shirts will engage in a cleanliness drive in the area," Das said.

With the PM turning 73 on September 17, a total of 73 priority households will receive PG ration cards, while 73 copies of Bhagavad Gita will be distributed among students and 73 persons with disabilities will receive aids during the event, he said.

Das said that a programme of singers Ananya Chakraborty and Snigdhajit Bhowmik will also be held.

First Published: Sep 10 2023 | 12:56 PM IST

