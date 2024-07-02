Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Politics / Trying to please voters of Wayanad: BJP on Rahul's 'Hindus' comments

Trying to please voters of Wayanad: BJP on Rahul's 'Hindus' comments

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva and Lok Sabha MP Manoj Tiwari said Gandhi should apologise to the country for his undignified behaviour in the Lok Sabha

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader
Rahul Gandhi has vacated the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat and Priyanka Gandhi has to contest a bypoll from there. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 02 2024 | 1:36 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The BJP slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday for allegedly "abusing" Hindus in the Lok Sabha, claiming that he probably did so to please the voters in Kerala's Wayanad, from where his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is set to contest a Lok Sabha bypoll.

At a press conference here, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva and Lok Sabha MP Manoj Tiwari said Gandhi should apologise to the country for his "undignified" behaviour in the Lok Sabha and calling Hindus "violent" on Monday.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"Rahul Gandhi has vacated the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat and Priyanka Gandhi has to contest a bypoll from there. He perhaps tried to please the people of Wayanad by abusing Hindus," Sachdeva said.

Wayanad has a sizable number of Muslim voters.

Tiwari alleged that Gandhi showed disrespect to Lord Shiva and Guru Nanak Dev whose photos he showed in the Lok Sabha on Monday and then kept those next to a glass on the table from which he was drinking water.

ALSO READ: Here's what Rahul Gandhi said after parts of his Lok Sabha speech expunged

In his maiden speech as the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha, Gandhi triggered a row by taking a swipe at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), saying those who call themselves Hindus are engaged in "violence and hate" round the clock.

His comments drew massive protests from the members of the treasury benches, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserting that calling the entire Hindu society violent is a serious matter. Gandhi, however, retorted that he was speaking about the BJP.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Parliament LIVE: Even if I win all 80 seats in UP, I will not trust EVMs, says SP chief Akhilesh

LIVE news updates: Delhi ministers making DCW a 'weak institution,' claims Swati Maliwal

Here's what Rahul Gandhi said after parts of his Lok Sabha speech expunged

Truth can be expunged in Modi's world, but not in reality: Rahul Gandhi

Goa CM demands apology after Rahul's dig at BJP calling them 'not Hindus'

Topics :Rahul GandhiBJPCongressHinduismLok Sabha

First Published: Jul 02 2024 | 1:36 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story