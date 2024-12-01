Unfortunate, should not have happened: Haryana CM slams attack on Kejriwal

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini criticised the incident in which a liquid was thrown at former Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Convener Arvind Kejriwal, calling it "unfortunate" and underlining that such incidents should not occur.

"He should fulfil the promises he made to the people of the state. Such an incident is unfortunate. This should not have happened," the Haryana CM said.

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari dismissed AAP's allegation that the attacker, who threw liquid at Kejriwal during his 'padayatra', was a BJP worker. Tiwari claimed that Kejriwal orchestrates such incidents himself, alleging that he has "fallen in the eyes of Delhi."

"The BJP is not involved in such cheap tactics... We condemn this... I think Arvind Kejriwal does these conspiracies himself because he has fallen in the eyes of Delhi... Someone may have expressed their anger on the streets, we have nothing to do with it," Tiwari said.

The BJP MP further urged the public to punish Kejriwal through democratic means, such as voting, and demanded an inquiry to determine if Kejriwal staged the attack himself.

"I appeal to the people that if they want to punish a criminal like Arvind Kejriwal, they should do that with votes... They can do anything to gain sympathy... Everyone should stay alert. They can even get themselves shot. They are drama kings... We want an inquiry to see if Arvind Kejriwal got this done himself," Tiwari said.

The Delhi Police have detained the accused and are questioning him to determine the motive behind the act.

Meanwhile, Kejriwal on Saturday criticised Union Home Minister Amit Shah after being attacked by a bus marshal during his 'padayatra'. Kejriwal accused Shah of failing to address crime in Delhi, instead allegedly targeting him.

In a post on X, Kejriwal wrote, "Amit Shah Ji, what will happen by stopping me? Stop crime in Delhi. Will crime in Delhi decrease by stopping me? Will open shootouts in Delhi stop? Will the women of Delhi become safe? Will the traders of Delhi be secure?"

According to police, the AAP Chief was shaking hands with the public when a bus marshal, identified as Ashok Jha, attempted to throw "water" at him. The police immediately apprehended the individual at the scene.

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi claimed the attacker was a BJP worker.

"In broad daylight, a BJP worker attacked Arvind Kejriwal ji. The BJP is nervous about losing the Delhi elections for the third consecutive time. Delhi's people will not tolerate such tactics. Last time, the BJP won eight seats; this time, they'll get none," Atishi declared.