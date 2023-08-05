Home / Politics / Unfortunate that court procedures used for political agendas: Cong's Sibal

Unfortunate that court procedures used for political agendas: Cong's Sibal

Gandhi on Friday got a huge relief from the Supreme Court after it stayed his conviction in a 2019 criminal defamation case over his Modi surname remark and paved way for his reinstatement as a LS MP

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Congress leader Kapil Sibal (Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2023 | 1:15 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

With the Supreme Court staying Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's conviction in a defamation case, Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Saturday said he had stated earlier that the conviction was unwarranted and rued that "court procedures are used for political agendas".

Gandhi on Friday got a huge relief from the Supreme Court after it stayed his conviction in a 2019 criminal defamation case over his Modi surname remark and paved the way for his reinstatement as a Lok Sabha MP.

The stay which will also enable Gandhi, 53, to contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections was given on the grounds the the trial court in Surat in Gujarat failed to explain why he deserved the maximum two-year punishment upon his conviction that led to his disqualification from the Lower House of Parliament.

The top court also noted that the sentence would not have attracted disqualification had it been a day lesser.

In a tweet, Sibal said, "Supreme Court stays Rahul's conviction. On the day Rahul was convicted I publicly said the conviction is unwarranted and will not stand. The reason I gave is what the Supreme Court said yesterday."

"Unfortunate that court procedures are used for political agendas!" he said.

Sibal, who was a Union minister during UPA I and II, quit the Congress in May last year and was elected to the Rajya Sabha as an Independent member with the Samajwadi Party's support.

He has floated a non-electoral platform 'Insaaf' aimed at fighting injustice.

Also Read

Nation saw Indira, Rajiv bleed for India: Sibal to PM for royal family dig

Cong has to be at the centre of coalition against BJP in 2024: Kapil Sibal

Kapil Sibal backs Stalin's demand of seeking Governor Ravi's removal

India most populous nation: Sibal points to inflation, unemployment numbers

Kapil Dev lambasts young Indian players, says they suffer from ego issues

Assam govt outreach drive: CM, ministers to visit over 25,000 villages

Rahul calls on Lalu Yadav after SC stays his defamation case conviction

Manipur cabinet asks Governor Uikey to summon Assembly on August 21

Maha Assembly: LoP Wadettiwar raises viral video of assault on NCC cadets

HM Amit Shah arrives in Odisha for day-long visit, to chair meetings

Topics :Rahul GandhiKapil SibalCongressParliament

First Published: Aug 05 2023 | 1:15 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Air India CEO meets antitrust chief on pending Vistara merger: Report

Fintech firm Paytm's average monthly users increase by 19% to 9.3 crore

India News

Chandrayaan covers 2/3rd of distance to Moon, Lunar Orbit Injection on Sat

Uttarakhand: 12 missing after flashfloods wash away shops near Gaurikund

Technology News

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale: Motorola announces discounts on smartphones

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 vs Galaxy Z Flip 4: Know what's new in Flip 5

Economy News

Minister, Opposition spar after Data Bill classified as 'financial Bill'

As tomato prices soar, Punjab guv orders halting consumption in Raj Bhavan

Next Story