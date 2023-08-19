Home / Politics / Unhappy Central Assam BJP leader Rajen Gohain resigns from cabinet post

Unhappy Central Assam BJP leader Rajen Gohain resigns from cabinet post

Gohain had been representing the Nowgong constituency of Central Assam since 1999 and secured four consecutive terms until 2014

Expressing his dissatisfaction over the delimitation of Nagaon Parliamentary constituency, Former Union Minister and senior BJP leader Rajen Gohain on Friday resigned from the post of Chairman of Assam Assam Food and Civil Supplies Corporation Limited.

Speaking to ANI, He said, "After the delimitation the Nagaon Parliamentary constituency has now become a minority-dominated seat."

He also raised questions about the leadership of the state BJP and state government regarding the protection of the indigenous people of the state.

The recent delimitation process resulted in parts of the Nowgong Lok Sabha constituency being incorporated into the newly-formed Kaziranga Lok Sabha Constituency.

