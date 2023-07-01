Home / Politics / Uniform civil code undesirable at this stage: Congress' Jairam Ramesh

Uniform civil code undesirable at this stage: Congress' Jairam Ramesh

He said since there is nothing extra during the last 15 days on the matter, the party has nothing to add on it as of now

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh (Photo: Twitter)

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2023 | 10:41 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Congress on Saturday stuck to its stated stand on the uniform civil code (UCC) saying it is undesirable at this stage and noted that it will comment further if a draft bill or a report on the issue comes up.

The party's top leadership held its parliamentary strategy group meeting where they discussed various issues to be raised during the Monsoon session of Parliament beginning July 20.

The Congress is set to corner the government on issues of Manipur violence, wrestlers protest, inflation, rising unemployment and the manner in which various governors are conducting themselves.

Talking to reporters after the meeting, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the party had already made its stand clear on the UCC on June 15.

He said since there is nothing extra during the last 15 days on the matter, the party has nothing to add on it as of now.

"On June 15 we issued a statement, but there is no change in stand on UCC," he said.

"When there's a draft and a discussion we will participate and examine what is proposed. As of now, all we have is law commission public notice for responses. The Congress reiterates the statement as nothing new has happened," he said.

On the Delhi ordinance issue, on which AAP is seeking opposition support, the party said it will take a call when the legislation comes.

Also Read

Uniform Civil Code: Third prong in BJP's three-point core agenda

All states in country should implement Uniform Civil Code: U'khand CM Dhami

Framing UCC for U'khand will strengthen social fabric, says ex-SC judge

Law Commission considering to work on UCC issue: Ex-Justice Ranjana Desai

90% UCC draft complete, panel to submit proposal by June 30: Uttarakhand CM

Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad will be provided security: UP Dy-CM

Aaditya Thackeray's core team member Rahul Kanal joins Shinde-led Shiv Sena

Delhi Cong to focus on door-to-door interactions ahead of 2024 LS polls

BJP prez Nadda chairs organisational meetings to mark 9-yrs of Modi govt

4 arrested from Haryana's Ambala for attacking Bhim Army chief Aazad

Topics :Uniform Civil CodeCongressJairam Ramesh

First Published: Jul 01 2023 | 10:41 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story