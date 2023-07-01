Home / Politics / Aaditya Thackeray's core team member Rahul Kanal joins Shinde-led Shiv Sena

Aaditya Thackeray's core team member Rahul Kanal joins Shinde-led Shiv Sena

Interestingly, Kanal's crossover to Sena came on a day Aaditya Thackeray led a morcha against alleged scams and corruption in the Mumbai civic body

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Rahul Kanal joins Shinde-led Shiv Sena

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2023 | 9:45 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

In a setback to Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray, his close aide Rahul Kanal on Saturday joined the Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and demanded a detailed probe into the Disha Salian death case.

Kanal, who was raided by the Income Tax department last year, was part of the core committee of Aaditya Thackeray-led Yuva Sena.

He joined Shiv Sena in the presence of Shinde, his son and MP Shrikant Shinde, and party MLAs.

Interestingly, Kanal's crossover to Sena came on a day Aaditya Thackeray led a morcha against alleged scams and corruption in the Mumbai civic body.

Tomorrow if people say that I have joined you because of (actor) Sushant Singh Rajput or (his ex-manager) Disha Salian case....so I want to tell you with folded hands that please investigate it," Kanal said.

If my name crops up then you can whip me with your shoes. There is a need for a detailed investigation and I can go anywhere for this, he added.

Kanal said, according to people, he got a lot from the party (Shiv Sena-UBT).

Yes, it is 100 per cent right. But I have returned 1,000 per cent, he added.

Reacting to Kanal switching sides, Aaditya Thackeray, in a veiled barb at BJP, said those who want to jump into a "washing machine" can do that.

Notably, on June 13, Kanal wrote a birthday message for Aaditya Thackeray, saying, It does not matter how many are against you. Those who are with you are wonderful.

The focus on Disha Salian's death returned after Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said police were still recording statements and the case has not been closed.

Salian (28), former manager of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, allegedly committed suicide by jumping from a high-rise building in Malad area of Mumbai on June 8, 2020, a few days before Rajput's alleged suicide.

Also Read

Politics overshadows governance as Shinde govt completes year in office

Uddhav holds meeting with his camp leaders at Shiv Sena Bhavan in Mumbai

Rs 2,000 cr deal to purchase Shiv Sena name and symbol, says Sanjay Raut

Eknath Shinde had cried and said he will be jailed: Aaditya Thackeray

Siv Sena won't win more than 5 seats in 2024 Maha elections: Narayan Rane

Delhi Cong to focus on door-to-door interactions ahead of 2024 LS polls

BJP prez Nadda chairs organisational meetings to mark 9-yrs of Modi govt

4 arrested from Haryana's Ambala for attacking Bhim Army chief Aazad

Govt spending Rs 20k cr for central vista, but held back Bengal funds: TMC

Cong to sound poll bugle in T'gana with meet addressed by Rahul on July 2

Topics :Eknath ShindeShiv SenaAaditya ThackerayMaharashtra

First Published: Jul 01 2023 | 9:45 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story