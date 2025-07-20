BJP govt transforming states into hubs of development, says Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah informed that investments worth over ₹1 trillion have been grounded in Uttarakhand in the past two years. He stated that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) governments were committed to the development of states, enabling them to attract industries and generate employment.

"Under the leadership of Modi Ji, BJP governments are transforming states into hubs of good governance and development, making them preferred destinations for investment, industry, and employment. I am delighted that in Uttarakhand, over Rs 1 lakh crore worth of investments have already been grounded in the past two years," Shah posted on X.

"On this occasion, I interacted with investors and young entrepreneurs at the 'Uttarakhand Investment Festival - 2025' held in Rudrapur. In the double-engine government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Uttarakhand is emerging as a new hotspot for sectors ranging from tourism to healthcare, infrastructure, and food processing," he added. ALSO READ: Over 81K jobs created in Uttarakhand through ₹1 trillion investments: Shah Earlier on Saturday, Shah addressed the 'Uttarakhand Investment Festival - 2025', organized on the occasion of the realisation of ₹1 trillion worth of investments in Uttarakhand, and the inauguration and foundation laying ceremony of various development projects worth ₹1,271 crore by the state government.

The Home Minister was also felicitated by the Uttarakhand Chief Minister, who joined him for the inauguration and laying of the foundation stone for various schemes under the Uttarakhand government. Shah took a strong swipe at the Congress party, accusing them of "torturing agitators" when the people of Uttarakhand were fighting for the demand of a state. Meanwhile, Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev on Saturday praised the massive success of Uttarakhand Nivesh Utsav, calling the Rs 1 lakh crore investment a "foundation stone for the state's golden future." Speaking at the investment summit held in Rudrapur, Ramdev said that Uttarakhand had emerged as a global hub for wellness, spirituality, education, and health, and that the investment push would only boost its stature further.

"This festival, which gathered an investment of more than one lakh crore rupees, will lay a new foundation stone for its golden future," he told mediapersons. He later added, "An investment of more than one lakh crore rupees is a huge achievement... Today, Uttarakhand has become a huge destination for health, education, religion, and spirituality worldwide." Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that terrorism and Naxalism no longer dare to raise their heads in the country, crediting the nation's leadership for creating a secure environment that supports economic growth and investment. Dhami described the event as a historic moment for the state's development.