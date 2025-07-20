Women, girls unsafe under DMK rule in TN, says AIADMK chief Palaniswami

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami has expressed concerns over the escalating crimes against women in Tamil Nadu, claiming that even young girls were not safe.

He alleged that criminals were getting emboldened and flayed the ruling DMK for not ensuring safety for girls and women.

Addressing a rally here on Saturday as part of his statewide campaign to "protect people, and redeem Tamil Nadu", Palaniswami said, "the culprit who allegedly raped a ten-year-old girl in Gummidipoondi is yet to be arrested. Young girls, women and even elderly persons are not safe in the DMK rule." "Do you want such a government to continue?" the former CM asked, and the crowd replied with a thunderous "no".