Home / Politics / Women, girls unsafe under DMK rule in TN, says AIADMK chief Palaniswami

Women, girls unsafe under DMK rule in TN, says AIADMK chief Palaniswami

Palaniswami alleged that criminals were getting emboldened and flayed the ruling DMK for not ensuring safety for girls and women

K Palaniswami
The culprit who allegedly raped a ten-year-old girl in Gummidipoondi is yet to be arrested, said Palaniswami. (File Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 20 2025 | 9:33 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami has expressed concerns over the escalating crimes against women in Tamil Nadu, claiming that even young girls were not safe.

He alleged that criminals were getting emboldened and flayed the ruling DMK for not ensuring safety for girls and women.

Addressing a rally here on Saturday as part of his statewide campaign to "protect people, and redeem Tamil Nadu", Palaniswami said, "the culprit who allegedly raped a ten-year-old girl in Gummidipoondi is yet to be arrested. Young girls, women and even elderly persons are not safe in the DMK rule."  "Do you want such a government to continue?" the former CM asked, and the crowd replied with a thunderous "no".

Speaking at Vedaranyam, famous for the salt sathyagraha against the British, Palaniswami said people were disillusioned' on all fronts with the present DMK regime and "they are ready for another Satyagraha - this time against the DMK to vote out that party in next year's Assembly election."  Earlier, Palaniswami, accompanied by party seniors, visited the Basilica of Our Lady of Health, also known as the Velankanni church, lit a candle and offered prayers.

While addressing a roadshow in Nagapattinam, he paused for a few minutes from his campaign vehicle till the Muslims in the neighbourhood completed their evening prayers.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

First time Maha CM placed Hindi above Marathi: Supriya Sule on language row

BJP govt transforming states into hubs of development, says Amit Shah

Nation first, parties are means to make country better: Shashi Tharoor

ED targeting Vadra to malign Gandhi family, Congress: Mallikarjun Kharge

'Trump missile' fired 24th time, PM must make statement in Parliament: Cong

Topics :AIADMKDMK MLAsDMK-AIADMKTamil NaduTamil Nadu governmentPalaniswami

First Published: Jul 20 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story