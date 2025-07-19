ED targeting Vadra to malign Gandhi family, Congress: Mallikarjun Kharge

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday termed the ED charge sheet against Robert Vadra as an attempt to bring bad name to him and the Gandhi family, and to target the Congress party.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday filed a charge sheet against Robert Vadra, the businessman husband of Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, in a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in a land deal in Haryana's Shikohpur.

"What has been done to Vadra, is to take revenge on a person, to target a party, they are doing all this. It is done as part of an attempt to bring a bad name to the Vadra and Gandhi family. They will never be successful in it. There are courts," Kharge told reporters here.