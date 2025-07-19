ED targeting Vadra to malign Gandhi family, Congress: Mallikarjun Kharge

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday termed the ED charge sheet against Robert Vadra as an attempt to bring bad name to him and the Gandhi family, and to target the Congress party.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday filed a charge sheet against Robert Vadra, the businessman husband of Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, in a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in a land deal in Haryana's Shikohpur.
"What has been done to Vadra, is to take revenge on a person, to target a party, they are doing all this. It is done as part of an attempt to bring a bad name to the Vadra and Gandhi family. They will never be successful in it. There are courts," Kharge told reporters here.
"The trouble that is being given to Vadra is not right. We all support his good work." Responding to a question on BJP accusing Congress of supporting "land jihad", the Congress chief said, "I don't know what land jihad is. If they want to take any action against me, welcome, let them take it. Whenever they take action, I will then respond to it.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app