First time Maha CM placed Hindi above Marathi: Supriya Sule on language row

Amid the ongoing Hindi-Marathi language row, NCP-SCP MP Supriya Sule took a jibe at Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, questioning who might be pressuring him to prioritise Hindi over Marathi.

Speaking with the reporters on Saturday, Supriya Sule said, "I am very concerned about Devendra (Fadnavis) Ji. Who is pressuring him?... Under whose pressure is he doing this? This is the first time that Maharashtra's Chief Minister is placing Hindi above Marathi..."

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray hit back at BJP MP Nishikant Dubey's controversial "patak-patak ke maarenge" remarks.

In a counter-attack, Raj Thackeray said, "A BJP MP said, 'Marathi logon ko hum yahan pe patak patak ke maarenge'... You come to Mumbai. Mumbai ke samundar mein dubo dubo ke maarenge."

Reacting to Dubey's remarks, the MNS chief asserted that he will not compromise on matters related to the Marathi language and the people of Maharashtra. He further said that those who live in Maharashtra should "learn Marathi as soon as possible." ALSO READ: Hindi language row: Raut slams Fadnavis, Shinde over BJP MP Dubey's remarks "I will not make any compromises over Marathi and the people of Maharashtra. Those who live in Maharashtra, to them I would like to say, 'learn Marathi as soon as possible, wherever you go, speak Marathi'. In Karnataka, they fight for their language. Even a rickshaw puller knows that the Government is standing behind him over language. Similarly, you are like a pillar and speak in Marathi only. This is what I have come to request all of you," Thackeray said while addressing a gathering in Mumbai.