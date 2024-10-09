Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

UP bypolls: SP releases list of candidates for six Assembly seats

The SP, which is a part of INDIA bloc, has said it will contest the bypolls with the Congress

samajwadi party flag
Samajwadi Party on Wednesday released a list of its candidates for six of ten assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh. Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2024 | 1:49 PM IST
A day after declaration of assembly poll results of Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir, Samajwadi Party on Wednesday released a list of its candidates for six of ten assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh, where bypolls are due later his year.

The party has fielded Tej Pratap Yadav from Karhal, while it has given a ticket to Naseem Solanki from the Sisamu seat, Mustafa Siddiqui from Phulpur (Prayagraj), and Ajit Prasad from Milkipur (Ayodhya), the list issued here said.

Shobhawai Verma and Jyodi Bind have given party tickets from Katehari and Majhwan seat respectively, it said.

By-elections are set to be held in 10 assembly seats of the state -- Katehari (Ambedkar Nagar), Karhal (Mainpuri), Milkipur (Ayodhya), Meerapur (Muzaffarnagar), Ghaziabad, Majhawan (Mirzapur), Sisamau (Kanpur city), Khair (Aligarh), Phulpur (Prayagraj) and Kundarki (Moradabad).

Nine of these seats, except Sisamau, fell vacant after its MLAs were elected as MPs in the Lok Sabha polls.

In Sisamau, the bypoll is being held due to the disqualification of SP MLA Irfan Solanki, who was convicted in a criminal case.

The SP, which is a part of INDIA bloc, has said it will contest the bypolls with the Congress, which is demanding five seats from the party.

Congress did not share any seat with the SP in Haryana assembly elections.


First Published: Oct 09 2024 | 1:49 PM IST

