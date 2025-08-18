UP not mafia-free, smaller mafias have merged into a mega-mafia: Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Monday accused the BJP-led state government of corruption, citing the recent arrest of a Kanpur lawyer for running an extortion racket.

In an X post in Hindi, Yadav said there is a "triangle of BJP corruption" in Uttar Pradesh -- "the corrupt BJP government involved in fake encounters, corrupt officials amassing black money and shielded by the BJP, and a corrupt lawyer covering up their misdeeds." Targeting the Yogi Adityanath government's anti-mafia campaign, Yadav wrote, "The corrupt individuals who earned crores of rupees were never spotted by drones or binoculars, the matter came to light only when their own extortion racket was exposed. Let's see whether the bulldozers move on their own against encroachments by this BJP-backed land mafia after my post, or some bigger extortionist will hush up the matter by collecting money from everyone."