'Rename Uttarakhand as Uttar Pradesh-2': Akhilesh Yadav taunts CM Dhami

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday took a dig at Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami for renaming 15 places in four districts in the hill state.

"Uttarakhand ka naam bhi Uttar Pradesh-2 kar dijiye (Should rename Uttarakhand as Uttar Pradesh-2)," Yadav said. Uttarakhand was carved out of Uttar Pradesh and made a new state in November 2000.

Dhami announced on Monday that several places in Haridwar, Dehradun, Nainital, and Udham Singh Nagar districts will be renamed. The changes align with public sentiment and Indian culture, he said. According to a statement by the Uttarakhand government, the new names honour historical figures who have contributed to preserving Indian traditions and will inspire future generations.

"Haridwar is one of the main gates of Devbhoomi, and the names of the places there should be in accordance with our Sanatan culture," he said while speaking to ANI.

Renaming will promote heritage, says BJP

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) defended the decision to rename 15 places in Uttarakhand, saying that it aligns with public sentiment and aims to preserve the state’s cultural and historical identity.

"This decision is highly commendable, and our party fully supports it. Chief Minister Dhami has been consistently working to uphold the state’s culture and heritage — whether by addressing demographic changes or taking steps in the state’s interest,” said Manveer Chauhan, the BJP’s media in-charge for Uttarakhand.

“This move is another step in that direction. For centuries, the legacy of foreign invaders has persisted in our country despite the immense atrocities they inflicted. Renaming places that bear their names will help promote our heritage and culture,” said Manveer Chauhan.

Congress accuses BJP of diverting attention

The Congress criticised the BJP for prioritising symbolic changes over governance.

Former Chief Minister and Congress leader Harish Rawat said: "Changing names has become the BJP’s agenda since they have no real achievements to showcase. The last eight-and-a-half years have been a complete failure, and the public is questioning them. To divert attention, they are indulging in this spectacle of renaming places.”

Acharya Vipin Joshi of the Tapkeshwar Mahadev Temple said the government’s decision was "historic" and worthy of appreciation.