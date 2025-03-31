Raj Thackeray warns against 'communal provocation' over Aurangzeb tomb row

Amid demands for removal of Aurangzeb’s tomb, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray on Sunday, urged the people to “stop reading history on WhatsApp”, and refer to credible sources.

Speaking at his rally at Shivaji Park in Mumbai, he went on to condemn the people who are demanding removal of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb’s tomb from Maharashtra saying that these people are the one trying to incite communal tension, reported NDTV.

Taking a dig at people who started demanding removal of the tomb after actor Vicky Kaushal’s movie Chhava, Thackeray said, “Hindus who feel awakened after a movie are of no use. Did you learn about Sambhaji Maharaj’s sacrifice because of Vicky Kaushal and Aurangzeb because of Akshaye Khanna?”

“Don’t we want to let the world know that these people sought to destroy the Marathas but were wiped out instead. Stop reading history on WhatsApp and delve into history books,” he said.

‘Politicians exploit these issues’: Raj Thackeray

Thackeray, during his rally, urged people to not fall prey to such debates and rather focus on current issues.

“We are not concerned about water bodies and trees, but we are worried about Aurangzeb’s tomb?" he said, as quoted by India Today. He further added, “People are being made to fight in the name of history, and politicians exploit these issues to fuel conflict.”

“Religion should remain within the four walls of your home. A Hindu identifies as a Hindu only when Muslims take to the streets or during riots; otherwise, Hindus are divided by caste,” Thackeray said.

Among other things, Thackeray also talked about the state government’s promises, alleging that the BJP-led government would scrap the ‘Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin’ scheme. The government had promised to increase the assistance under the scheme from ₹1,500 to ₹2,100, which hasn’t been done yet.

Meanwhile, amid local languages and Hindi imposition debate, Thackeray emphasised the need to make Marathi mandatory for official purposes. “If you live here and don’t speak the language, you will be dealt with appropriately,” he said.