Home / Politics / Ancient Indian knowledge system very useful for rebuilding world: Bhagwat

Ancient Indian knowledge system very useful for rebuilding world: Bhagwat

He said the knowledge embedded in our shastras (sacred scriptures) is not only vital to the Indian knowledge system but also offers immense value in the global context

Mohan Bhagwat
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat highlighted the importance of traditional Indian wisdom with modern scientific knowledge for global welfare. | Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India Nagpur
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 31 2025 | 9:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat on Monday said the world is looking up to India for solutions, stressing the significance of the country's ancient knowledge systems in the process of world rebuilding.

Addressing a gathering at the launch of a book on Vedic Mathematics, Bhagwat highlighted the importance of traditional Indian wisdom with modern scientific knowledge for global welfare.

He said the knowledge embedded in our shastras (sacred scriptures) is not only vital to the Indian knowledge system but also offers immense value in the global context.

"The world is looking up to India for solutions and the ancient Indian knowledge system is very useful for rebuilding the world," Bhagwat said.

He said the world has been seeking solutions from India for a long time, and today, the demand is more pronounced, as they are not getting any other solution.

He further said that if India aspires to lead the world, it must reflect on the knowledge that has been developed over the last 2,000 years.

"However, this perspective remains incomplete and unsuccessful. To address this incompleteness, it is necessary to re-examine and reconstruct our scriptures based on our intrinsic values and utilise them effectively in today's context for the advancement of the country," Bhagwat added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Raj Thackeray warns against 'communal provocation' over Aurangzeb tomb row

Govt creating obstacles in people celebrating Eid freely: Akhilesh Yadav

Aurangzeb's tomb protected, glorification won't be allowed: Fadnavis

They don't know how to run govt: Atishi blames BJP for power cuts in Delhi

No need to discuss PM Modi's successor: CM Fadnavis to Sanjay Raut

Topics :Rashtriya Swayamsevak SanghMohan Bhagwat

First Published: Mar 31 2025 | 9:51 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story