Home / Politics / Veteran Congress leader K P Viswanathan dies at age of 83 in Kerala

Veteran Congress leader K P Viswanathan dies at age of 83 in Kerala

During his six-decade-long political career, Viswanathan represented Kunnamkulam and Kodakara seats in the State Assembly as a Congress member

Press Trust of India Thrissur (Kerala)

1 min read Last Updated : Dec 15 2023 | 12:42 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Veteran Congress leader and former Kerala Minister K P Viswanathan died at a private hospital in Thrissur on Friday while undergoing treatment for age-related ailments, party sources said.

He was 83.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

During his six-decade-long political career, Viswanathan represented Kunnamkulam and Kodakara seats in the State Assembly as a Congress member.

He entered politics through the Youth Congress and served as president of Thrissur district Youth Congress from 1967 to 1970. He became an active member of KPCC since 1972.

Viswanathan was elected to the Kerala Assembly in 1977 and 1980 from Kunnamkulam constituency and subsequently in 1987, 1991, 1996, and 2001 from Kodakara segment.

He served as Minister for Forest from July 1991 to November 1994 in the ministry headed by K Karunakaran and from September 2004 to February 2005 in the ministry headed by Oommen Chandy.

Kerala Assembly Speaker A N Shamseer condoled Viswanathan's demise.

Also Read

Will continue as KPCC chief, file defamation case on Govindan: Sudhakaran

ED arrests Ex-KPCC general secy in cooperative bank fraud case in Kerala

KPCC chief Sudhakaran raises plight of Christians in UP with PM Modi

KPCC chief Sudhakaran arrested by Crime Branch, later released on bail

Senior BJP-Sangh Parivar Kerala leader PP Mukundan passes away at 77

Security arrangements in West Bengal assembly to be beefed up: Speaker

Amit Shah to move three amended bills on criminal laws in Lok Sabha

14 Opposition MPs suspended for demanding discussion on security breach

Kerala moved SC against illegal financial measures of Centre: CM Vijayan

Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned till 2:30 pm in post-lunch session

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :CongressPoliticsKerala

First Published: Dec 15 2023 | 12:42 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

NCLAT refuses to stay Zee-Sony merger, case now to be heard in January

Bank of Baroda to raise up to Rs 2,500 cr via Basel III compliant bonds

Technology News

Google reportedly working on Pixel-exclusive AI assistant 'Pixie': Details

Intel unveils AI experience-focused Core Ultra mobile chips: Details here

India News

Bhajan Lal Sharma to take oath as Rajasthan chief minister today in Jaipur

Parl security breach: 2 more nabbed, 6 teams formed to lead investigation

Economy News

Chhattisgarh CM chairs 1st cabinet meet, promises 1.8 mn houses under PMAY

Crypto adoption high in India, says IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva

Next Story